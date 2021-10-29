Advertisement

Police: Missing NY senior found dead

Rita Wilson
Rita Wilson(Photo provided)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 1:38 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
REDFORD, N.Y. (WCAX) - The New York State Police say the four-day search for a missing elderly woman with dementia has ended after she was found dead Friday.

Police say the body of Rita Wilson, 78, of Reford, was found by searchers after 12:00 p.m. in the “primary search area.”

Wilson had been missing since Tuesday morning after she walked away from her home. Multiple agencies and volunteers joined the search to scour the hamlet in Clinton County.

Police thanked the volunteers and other agencies that took part in the search.

