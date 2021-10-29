UVM Health Network hopes e-consults will shorten some wait times

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The UVM Health Network has announced a new way for patients to access specialty care.

Primary care providers within the network will be able to use electronic consultations to communicate with specialists. The network says primary care providers will be able to receive advice and treatment plans for individuals without the need for a referral or an in-person visit. The hope is to reduce wait times.

“Many of those consultation visits are not what needs to happen, so they’re getting full schedules with patients who -- if we took even 20% of those out -- you’re starting to free up slots for in-person visits,” said the network’s Dr. Marie Sandoval.

It’ll take time to roll it out for the whole network. Right now they are being used in areas like sleep, psychiatry, pharmacy, and hepatitis c consultation.

