Vermont GOP chair stepping down

Deb Billado
By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 5:58 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The chair of Vermont’s Republican Party says she plans to step down next month.

Deb Billado says she is not seeking re-election during the Vermont GOP’s state party reorganization next week. She has served as party chair since 2017 and as a supporter of former President Trump, has often been at odds with her party’s top standard-bearer, Governor Phil Scott.

Republicans made slight gains in the Vermont Legislature last year, but Democrats still hold a supermajority.

A new GOP chair will be elected on November 6 in Montpelier.

