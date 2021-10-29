Vermont GOP chair stepping down
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 5:58 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The chair of Vermont’s Republican Party says she plans to step down next month.
Deb Billado says she is not seeking re-election during the Vermont GOP’s state party reorganization next week. She has served as party chair since 2017 and as a supporter of former President Trump, has often been at odds with her party’s top standard-bearer, Governor Phil Scott.
Republicans made slight gains in the Vermont Legislature last year, but Democrats still hold a supermajority.
A new GOP chair will be elected on November 6 in Montpelier.
Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.