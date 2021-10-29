Advertisement

Vermont Symphony Orchestra returns to The Flynn

By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 8:13 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Symphony Orchestra is back on the Flynn Theater stage Saturday night after a two-year hiatus.

The VSO will open the season with its Classical Series Saturday.

Additionally, the nationwide search for a new music director is underway, but the way to get a job like that is unusual.

We asked VSO’s Executive Director Elise Brunelle about how the search is going.

“We’ve got seven candidates that need to come and the key thing is they have to work with the orchestra in rehearse them and put on a smashing-great great concert, but as well, this is the artistic representative of Vermont State Orchestra, so they’ve got to connect with education, got to connect with donors, they’ve got to connect with our board and our staff and really help create that vision of where our state orchestra should be in the years to come,” said Brunelle.

Saturday’s show starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at around $9 for students and $20 dollars for adults.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigating fatal accidental shooting in Addison County
Staff Sgt. Jesse Sherrill
New Hampshire state trooper killed in crash
Police are looking for suspect and red truck believed to be connected to burglaries in...
Police look for suspect behind Colchester break-ins
A four-week closure begins Thursday on Route 7 for the Shelburne Street Roundabout project.
Four-week closure begins on Route 7 in Burlington
File photo
Teen taken into custody after report of threat at Mt. Anthony

Latest News

The Vermont Symphony Orchestra is back on the Flynn Theater stage tomorrow night after a 2-year...
Vermont Symphony Orchestra returns to the Flynn
Scary Gary makes a return Friday morning
Scary Gary makes a return this Halloween
File photo
Teen taken into custody after report of threat at Mt. Anthony
Police in Bennington say they took a 17-year-old male into custody near a high school after...
Teen taken into custody after report of threat at Mt. Anthony