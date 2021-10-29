Vermont Symphony Orchestra returns to the Flynn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Symphony Orchestra is back on the Flynn Theater stage Saturday night after a two-year hiatus.

The VSO will open the season with its Classical Series Saturday.

Additionally, the nationwide search for a new music director is underway, but the way to get a job like that is unusual.

We asked VSO’s Executive Director Elise Brunelle about how the search is going.

“We’ve got seven candidates that need to come and the key thing is they have to work with the orchestra in rehearse them and put on a smashing-great great concert, but as well, this is the artistic representative of Vermont State Orchestra, so they’ve got to connect with education, got to connect with donors, they’ve got to connect with our board and our staff and really help create that vision of where our state orchestra should be in the years to come,” said Brunelle.

Saturday’s show starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at around $9 for students and $20 dollars for adults.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.