Vermont’s ‘Queen of Halloween’ pens new book on iconic Burlington graveyard

By Darren Perron
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - She’s known for her scary tours through Burlington, and now is the author of a book of one of the area’s most iconic graveyards.

Thea Lewis has been nick-named Vermont’s “Queen of Halloween” and has been scaring up history for nearly two decades with her Queen City Ghostwalk, a tour of Burlington’s most-haunted locations.

Darren Perron spoke with Lewis about her new book, “Lakeview Cemetery of Burlington, Vermont.”

