Vt. Dept. of Corrections reaches settlement over ADA compliance

By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 10:32 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Changes are coming to Vermont’s prisons after the state settled with the Justice Department over Americans with Disabilities Act compliance.

The agreement, which includes a payment of $80,000 to compensate current and former inmates who were harmed, would make buildings and facilities more accessible. It also includes the training of staff to evaluate accommodation requests.

“People with disabilities in Vermont deserve equal access, and that does not change when they are incarcerated,” Acting U.S. Attorney for Vermont Jonathan Ophardt said in a statment. “The Vermont Department of Corrections has now committed to removing barriers to participation for inmates with disabilities in VDOC facilities, including inmates who have physical and communication disabilities. Our office remains dedicated to supporting efforts to improve access and inclusion for everyone in Vermont.”

The settlement announced Thursday come after complaints from inmates in Springfield and South Burlington sparked an investigation.

