Vt. officials highlight benefits from pandemic afterschool funding

By Calvin Cutler
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 6:13 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Sen. Bernie Sanders joined state leaders Friday in highlighting the impact of federal pandemic funding for Vermont afterschool programs.

Last year, the federal government gave the green light to $71 million over three years for afterschool programs to help kids recover from the pandemic. Experts say afterschool programs offer important educational and health opportunities for kids and help lift the burden off of working parents. Using that money, Vermont ramped up afterschool programs and launched a task force to dig into how to staff them.

“If mom is working and dad is working and school ends at 2:30, what do we do with the kids? You need strong afterschool programs. I think we are making progress here in the state and I think we are making progress in this country in doing that,” Sen. Sanders said.

Over $3 million in federal funding last year served over 12,000 children in 93 programs, creating an extra 238 weeks of programs. It also created jobs for almost 500 high school and college students.

State leaders Friday recognized “Lights on Afterschool Day,” which highlights the educational and public health importance of afterschool programs.

