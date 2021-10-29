Advertisement

VTrans crews to work along Route 22A

File photo
File photo((Source: Pexels/stock image))
By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 8:56 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
WEST HAVEN, Vt. (WCAX) - VTrans crews will be fixing road issues like pot holes and filling in ruts along Route 22A starting Friday.

This will start in West Haven and go through to Orwell. It will continue into November.

You’ll want to drive carefully in this area. There will be traffic delays and single lane traffic.

It wasn’t construction related, but a teenager did die in that area earlier this week.

