West Lebanon rail yard seeing new investment

WEST LEBANON, N.H. (WCAX) - The old rail yard in West Lebanon is coming back to life one investment at a time.

New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu was on hand Friday for the grand opening of Carroll Concrete’s new cement terminal. The facility receives upwards of 300 tons of powder cement every day, in partnership with New England Central Railroad. That powder is then loaded onto trucks headed to locations across the region.

The company’s Shaun Carroll says the location of the terminal will help them be more efficient while reducing their carbon footprint. “We were having to go down to Bow or Massachusetts to get the cement, so really it created a tough day for us and a lot of outside haulers,” he said.

“Partnerships are being made to make sure we are moving things along. And it is being done in an environmentally sound way, at lower costs, and faster speed, so it’s a big win not just for New Hampshire, frankly, but the entire New England region,” Sununu said.

Along with towns in New Hampshire, the cement powder will be shipped to St Johnsbury, Guildhall, Berlin, and Brattleboro. The facility could also be used to ship sand and gravel in the future.

