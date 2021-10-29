BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After a few nice day at the end of the work week, clouds and rain will return for the weekend. Clouds will thicken up by early Saturday morning, with showers moving in just before daybreak. Plan on cloudy skies during the day Saturday with scattered showers for most of the day. Heavier, steadier rain will move into our region from south to north by late afternoon, with periods of rain expected into the overnight hours. Highs on Saturday will be in the low to mid 50s.

The heaviest rain of the weekend will fall on Saturday night with showers still expected on Sunday morning. Skies will remain cloudy during the day on Sunday with scattered showers likely. As the trick-or-treaters head out on Sunday evening make sure they are ready for at least a few showers. At least temperatures won’t be too bad with evening temperatures in the low to mid 50s.

Showers will finally wrap up by Monday with mostly cloudy skies. Another weather system will move through on Tuesday and into Wednesday for the chance of showers. Colder air will funnel in behind that weather system for the second half of the week. Temperatures will be turning colder with afternoon highs only in the low to mid 40s.

Have a great weekend!

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.