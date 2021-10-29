BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy Friday, everyone! After a cold start to the day, we are going to warm up very nicely with lots of sunshine to close out this work week of October. It would be nice to have this nice weather continue into the Halloween weekend, but it looks like Mother Nature has other plans for us.

A large, slow-moving area of low pressure will be moving in from our SW tonight. Clouds will be on the increase late evening into the overnight, and then rain will be moving in from SW to NE by daybreak. After that initial batch of pre-dawn rain, it will taper off to widely scattered showers for the rest of the morning. But as we get later in the afternoon & evening, steadier bands of rain will be coming through, lasting into Saturday night. The rain will continue into early Sunday, but taper off to scattered showers later in the day. Still, trick-or-treat time is looking to be showery.

As we transition into the month of November on Monday, the rain will be gone and we’ll get the sunshine back. Then a frontal system will be moving in with the chance for a few rain showers on Tuesday into Wednesday. There could even be a few flurries in the mountains as temperatures slowly drop off as we go through that first week of November. Right now, Thursday is looking dry, but it may get active again as we head into the following weekend.

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will be fine-tuning that Halloween forecast, and we will keep you up-to-the-minute with any changes to the weekend forecast. Happy Halloween! -Gary

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.