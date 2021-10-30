H.S. Football Quarterfinals for Friday, October 29th - Part 1
8 first-round playoff games around the state of Vermont
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 12:05 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
DIVISION I
#1 Rutland 21, #8 Burlington-South Burlington 0
#4 Essex 27, #5 St. Johnsbury 13
#2 Hartford 28, #7 BFA - St. Albans 14
DIVISION II
#1 Bellows Falls 54, #8 Fair Haven 21
#5 Lyndon 44, #4 Brattleboro 26
#2 Mt. Anthony 42, #7 Rice 7
#6 Spaulding 16, #3 U-32 6
DIVISION III
#4 Woodstock 20, #5 Springfield 16
Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.