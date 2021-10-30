Advertisement

H.S. Football Quarterfinals for Friday, October 29th - Part 1

8 first-round playoff games around the state of Vermont
By Jack Fitzsimmons
Published: Oct. 30, 2021
DIVISION I

#1 Rutland 21, #8 Burlington-South Burlington 0

#4 Essex 27, #5 St. Johnsbury 13

#2 Hartford 28, #7 BFA - St. Albans 14

DIVISION II

#1 Bellows Falls 54, #8 Fair Haven 21

#5 Lyndon 44, #4 Brattleboro 26

#2 Mt. Anthony 42, #7 Rice 7

#6 Spaulding 16, #3 U-32 6

DIVISION III

#4 Woodstock 20, #5 Springfield 16

H.S. Football Quarterfinals for Friday, October 29th - Part 1
