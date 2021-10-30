Advertisement

‘Master Clef’ finalists participate in master class

By Erin Brown
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Symphony Orchestra’s ‘Master Clef’ competition for aspiring composers in middle and high school officially wrapped up Friday night, as the finalists got a chance to share their music with an award-winning composer.

Suad Bushnaq, a Canadian compoers, hosted the master class inside Burlington City Hall. About a dozen students played their original compositions for Bushnaq and got feedback from her and each other.

At the end of the night, Bushnaq awarded two runners up and one winner, Chase Ehrlich, a violinist from Montpelier High School.

“I didn’t expect to win. There were so many talented compositions here,” said Ehrlich. “I’m really happy to have won but I’m still surprised. I’m still kind of in shock.”

All of the finalists were invited to attend the Vermont Symphony Orchestra’s concert, featuring Bushnaq, Saturday night at the Flynn. The show is set to start at 7:30 p.m.

