Advertisement

Nearly $9K of equipment stolen from Tractor Supply

Two suspects caught on camera stealing equipment from Tractor Supply in Shelburne
Two suspects caught on camera stealing equipment from Tractor Supply in Shelburne(wcax)
By Cam Smith
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 10:19 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHELBURNE, Vt. (WCAX) - Nearly $9,000 worth of equipment was stolen from a Shelburne business, Thursday.

Shelburne Police say a just after 2:00 a.m., two people were involved in a robbery at the Tractor Supply on Shelburne Road.

Police say the thieves were able to remove the locks and take minibikes, snow blowers and go-carts.

Police are calling this an organized crime.

Corporal Jon Marcoux, of Shelburne Police says, “the fact that they were prepared with what they were going to meet as far as locking mechanisms and security that they had to bypass - it was unusual in that way -- which does indicate that there was some sophistication to it. And also the amount of items that were taken was kind of unusual as well.”

Police have not identified the suspects. Anyone with information is asked to call police.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigating fatal accidental shooting in Addison County
Staff Sgt. Jesse Sherrill
New Hampshire state trooper killed in crash
Rita Wilson
Police: Missing NY senior found dead
A four-week closure begins Thursday on Route 7 for the Shelburne Street Roundabout project.
Four-week closure begins on Route 7 in Burlington
Police are looking for suspect and red truck believed to be connected to burglaries in...
Police look for suspect behind Colchester break-ins

Latest News

Kieslich Park, off of North Avenue in Burlington, honors Cynthia Kieslich for her community...
Burlington designates new North Avenue park
CARE
UVM Health Network hopes e-consults will shorten some wait times
WHITELY
Vt. woman who conquered Kilamanjaro at 300 lbs. to be featured in new film
NH lawmakers to consider legalizing recreational marijuana
NH lawmakers to consider legalizing recreational marijuana