Nearly $9K of equipment stolen from Tractor Supply

SHELBURNE, Vt. (WCAX) - Nearly $9,000 worth of equipment was stolen from a Shelburne business, Thursday.

Shelburne Police say a just after 2:00 a.m., two people were involved in a robbery at the Tractor Supply on Shelburne Road.

Police say the thieves were able to remove the locks and take minibikes, snow blowers and go-carts.

Police are calling this an organized crime.

Corporal Jon Marcoux, of Shelburne Police says, “the fact that they were prepared with what they were going to meet as far as locking mechanisms and security that they had to bypass - it was unusual in that way -- which does indicate that there was some sophistication to it. And also the amount of items that were taken was kind of unusual as well.”

Police have not identified the suspects. Anyone with information is asked to call police.

