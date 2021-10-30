Norwich to host third sock toss

NORTHFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - The Norwich men’s hockey team is opening its regular season on Saturday, and with fans allowed back at Kreitzberg, the Cadets are bringing back a relatively new but fun tradition.

The school is once again partnering with Northfield neighbor Darn Tough for the Sock Toss. The sock manufacturer has donated 1500 pairs of socks for fans to throw on the ice after Norwich’s first goal Saturday.

Those socks will then be given to four different organizations in Vermont: Veterans Place in Northfield, Trinity United Methodist Church in Montpelier, Montpelier Food Pantry and the Committee on Temporary Shelter in Burlington, the idea being to spread out the socks to people in need this Winter. Socks are one of the most requested items at homeless shelters.

Cadet head coach Cam Ellsworth is looking forward to continuing the tradition, and he also has a message for fans headed to the game.

“I think it’s just super important when you look at where we live and the climate,” Ellsworth said of the sock donations. “Here in Central Vermont and up into greater Burlington, in the last couple of years we’ve been able to bring 3,000 pairs of socks to the community. Darn Tough’s been incredibly generous but you know, in having a hand in delivering 90% of those, I can tell you that we are nowhere near meeting the need that our community has. So for anybody that’s able to come to the game and experience it, that’s great. But please, stop at a store, bring some, throw them on the ice and we can score and we’ll make sure we get them to the people in need. And I’ll tell you, there’s a lot of those people.”

Puck drop of Saturday’s contest against Salve Regina is set for 7 p.m.

