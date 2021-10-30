Advertisement

Suspect arrested in connection to Greensboro fatal shooting

Darryl Johnson of Greensboro has been arrested on suspicion of second degree murder
By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 30, 2021
GREENSBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police have the suspect in connection to the fatal shooting in Greensboro behind bars Friday.

Police arrested Darryl Johnson, 48 of Greensboro on suspicion of second degree murder in the shooting death of Robert Chaplin, 27 of East Hardwick.

The shooting happened on October 20th outside of Johnson’s home on Eligo Lake Road.

Prior to the shooting, Chaplin was at a convenience store trying to buy alcohol but was denied because he was too drunk, leading Johnson to intervene.

Chaplin left the store and went to Johnson’s home where he was shot and later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Johnson is due in court November 1st.

