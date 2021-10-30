UVM soccer teams pull of Thursday sweep

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The UVM men’s and women’s soccer teams pulled off a Virtue Field sweep Thursday, as the women blasted UNH 3-0 in a matinee before the men cruised past Lowell 3-1 in the evening.

Having already clinched the outright regular season America East title, Thursday was a celebration for the women’s team. After Alyssa Oviedo broke the ice in the 9th minute, Alexa Mihale tallied a brace on either side of halftime en route to the 3-0 decision.

It was the seventh straight victory for the Cats, which earned a first-round bye and homefield advantage throughout as the top seed in the upcoming conference tournament. Vermont will host the lowest remaining seed in an America East semifinal next Thursday evening at Virtue.

The men’s road to a share of the conference title is certainly an uphill battle, but it remains a possibility thanks to their 3-1 victory over the Riverhawks.

Matt Black opened the scoring in the 27th minute, and after the visitors equalized in the second half, Black struck again for what was ultimately the decisive tally in the 79th minute. Noah Egan sealed the deal almost exactly four minutes later.

The victory ensured the Cats at least the #2 seed in the upcoming America East tournament, as Vermont sits three points ahead of Albany and holds the head-to-head tiebreaker by virtue of Saturday’s win over the Great Danes at Virtue.

UVM can still earn a share of the America East regular season title, but they would need a win over Binghamton in Monday’s finale plus a Lowell upset of UNH. To gain the #1 seed in the conference tournament, Vermont would likely also need an Albany win or tie over Stony Brook. The Cats

