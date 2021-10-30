What to do Saturday, Oct. 30

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what to do in our region Saturday, Oct. 30.

Point au Roche State Park is getting into the spooky season spirit. The park will host a Creepy Creatures Haunted House event Saturday, Oct. 30. The event will feature a “table of yuck,” a Halloween scavenger hunt, trick or treating, and more. The fun will start at 10 a.m. and go on until 3 p.m.

Petra Cliffs Climbing Center & Mountaineering School will be hosting a Natural History guide throughout Etan Allen Pak Saturday, Oct. 30.

Naturalists will guide guests through Burlington’s diverse forests to learn more about the history of the landscape. The event will start at 10 a.m. and go until noon.

Essex Recreation will be host a Trick or Treat Trail and Pumpkin Display event.

Families are encouraged to bring their rain gear and their Halloween spirit Saturday, Oct. 30. Participants can stop by the Maple Street Park & Pool in Essex Junction for some candy and cool pumpkins. The event will start at 4 p.m. and will go on until 7 p.m. Guests must reserve a time slot for the event in advance.

Some of these events will be weather dependant.

