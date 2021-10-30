Wheels for Warmth back for 16th year

MIDDLESEX, Vt. (WCAX) - After missing last year due to COVID-19, the Wheels for Warmth event was back in full swing on Saturday AFTER MISSING LAST YEAR DUE TO

With more than 4,000 used tires between two locations (Middlesex and Mendon), Vermonters were given the chance to buy as many tires as they needed at discounted prices. Michael Cunningham is taking advantage of the deals.

“It benefits me price wise,” Cunningham said. “New tires have gone way up in price and you just can’t beat the deals they have here. You can’t.”

Governor Phil Scott founded the event back in 2005. He says the need is still there.

“It really satisfies so many different needs for so many different Vermonters,” Gov. Scott said.

Over the last week, volunteers have been collecting tires throughout the state. Of the more than 2,000 tires collected in Middlesex, each one was inspected and approved for sale. Those that didn’t pass inspection were put aside to be recycled.

Tire prices varied, depending on size. Sue Minter of Capstone Community Action says, over the last 16 years more than $600,000 has been brought in. That money goes towards helping Vermonters with heating costs during the winter months.

“It’s shocking to know how many people really don’t have enough money to keep their homes warm through the winter,” Minter said. “The price of fuel and propane is sky rocketing right now. So, we are going to need this support this year more than ever.”

“People are struggling and they don’t know how they are going to keep their vehicles going. They don’t know how they’re going to heat their homes,” Gov. Scott said. “This doesn’t satisfy all of their needs, but it certainly is of benefit.”

Hundreds of people left on Saturday with a new set of wheels. Like Cunningham, who says it couldn’t have come at a better time.

“I needed four. I bought three and then as I was leaving, I said wait a minute - they have a single tires that are free. So I turned around and came back. We found the fourth tire,” he said.

