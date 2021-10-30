Advertisement

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Dave Busch
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 8:44 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Unfortunately, the weather won’t be cooperating this weekend and Halloween. Showers will be scattered today. Highs will be in the low to mid 50s. It will be breezy, with a few gusts to 30 mph in the mountains, but nothing serious. A heavier, steadier rain will move in this evening, and continue into Sunday morning. The rain will taper to showers on Halloween, but will continue during Trick-or-treat time. Temperatures, however, will be pretty decent, with highs in the mid 50s. The whole complex storm system will finally move out Sunday night. Rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible though the weekend, but flooding isn’t expected.

Much quieter weather will move in for Monday. It will be partly sunny with highs in the 50s. Tuesday will be dry and cooler. After that, we’ll have some chilly air on the way, with highs only in the 40s Wednesday through Friday. Lows will be in the 20s and 30s. A few rain/snow showers are possible Wednesday, with the chance for showers again by Friday afternoon.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rita Wilson
Police: Missing NY senior found dead
File photo
Essex cop charged with voyeurism
File photo
Vermont’s October infections break pandemic record
File photo
Milton could see large cannabis growing facility
Michael Fleming
Lebanon Police: Bradford man started fire in their lobby

Latest News

Dave has the full forecast coming up.
Morning weather webcast
Late night weather forecast
Late night weather forecast
Friday Weathercast
Friday Weathercast
Your MAX Advantage Forecast