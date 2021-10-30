BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Unfortunately, the weather won’t be cooperating this weekend and Halloween. Showers will be scattered today. Highs will be in the low to mid 50s. It will be breezy, with a few gusts to 30 mph in the mountains, but nothing serious. A heavier, steadier rain will move in this evening, and continue into Sunday morning. The rain will taper to showers on Halloween, but will continue during Trick-or-treat time. Temperatures, however, will be pretty decent, with highs in the mid 50s. The whole complex storm system will finally move out Sunday night. Rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible though the weekend, but flooding isn’t expected.

Much quieter weather will move in for Monday. It will be partly sunny with highs in the 50s. Tuesday will be dry and cooler. After that, we’ll have some chilly air on the way, with highs only in the 40s Wednesday through Friday. Lows will be in the 20s and 30s. A few rain/snow showers are possible Wednesday, with the chance for showers again by Friday afternoon.

