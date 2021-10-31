Advertisement

H.S. Football for Saturday, October 30th

Scores and highlights from around the area
By Jake Stansell
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 11:00 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DIVISION I

CVU 35, Middlebury 12

DIVISION III

BFA-Fairfax 42, Oxbow 12

Windsor 38, Poultney 6

Otter Valley 12, Mill River 6

SEMIFINAL MATCH-UPS:

DIVISION I

No. 4 Essex at No. 1 Rutland

No. 3 CVU at No. 2 Hartford

DIVISION II

No. 5 Lyndon at No. 1 Bellows Falls

No. 6 Spaulding at No. 2 Mt. Anthony

DIVISION III

No. 4 Woodstock at No. 1 Windsor

No. 3 Otter Valley at No. 2 BFA-Fairfax

