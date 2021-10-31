H.S. Football for Saturday, October 30th
Scores and highlights from around the area
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 11:00 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DIVISION I
CVU 35, Middlebury 12
DIVISION III
BFA-Fairfax 42, Oxbow 12
Windsor 38, Poultney 6
Otter Valley 12, Mill River 6
SEMIFINAL MATCH-UPS:
DIVISION I
No. 4 Essex at No. 1 Rutland
No. 3 CVU at No. 2 Hartford
DIVISION II
No. 5 Lyndon at No. 1 Bellows Falls
No. 6 Spaulding at No. 2 Mt. Anthony
DIVISION III
No. 4 Woodstock at No. 1 Windsor
No. 3 Otter Valley at No. 2 BFA-Fairfax
