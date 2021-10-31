Looking Ahead: Week of Nov. 1

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what’s happening in our region the week of Nov. 1.

The Vermont Department of Health will host a series of vaccination and booster clinics in the northeast kingdom this week. Officials say they’re hosting the clinics there because the seven-day positivity rate in some of their counties is more than double that of the statewide average. The state is offering walk-in mobile clinics Sunday, Oct. 31. A full list of dates, times, and locations is listed below.

Green Mountain Power is inviting customers to join its GMP’s Integrated Resouces Plan meeting. The meeting will take place virtually starting at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. The meeting will discuss what GMP does, take public questions, and share ideas about their resources plan. The plan will cover a wide range of topics including system resiliency, storm restoration, power supply, and innovative projects.

The Vermont Agency of Transportation is hosting a public meeting on Thursday. The meeting is for a Vergennes Planning and Environment Linkage study. The study will address the issue of through truck traffic in downtown Vergennes. The meeting will start at 6:30 p.m. and go on until 8 p.m. They are looking for public comment on the study at the meeting. You can either attend in person or online.

Virtual option information:

Dial in: US: +1 646 558 8656

Webinar ID: 849 8852 7586

The public is invited to another meeting. The Clean Water Budget hearing will take place Thursday, Nov. 4. The meeting will discuss the program’s funding and budget process. The community can also comment on the draft State Fiscal Year 2023 Clean Water Budget. The meeting kicks off at 10:30 a.m. Click here to visit the RSVP form page.

Vaccination clinics happening this week:

Monday, November 1

Elks Lodge, 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. 3736 U.S. Route 5, Derby

Green Mountain Mall, 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. 2000 Memorial Drive #14, St. Johnsbury

Tuesday, November 2

Jay Peak Resort, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

830 Jay Peak Road, Jay

Hardwick Area Health Center, 2:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. 4 Slapp Hill, Hardwick

Island Pond Health & Dental Center, 12:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. 82 Maple Street, Island Pond

Northern Express Care, 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. 1 Eastern Ave, St. Johnsbury

Northeastern VT Regional Hospital – COVID Operations Center, 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. 1315 Hospital Drive, St. Johnsbury

Wednesday, November 3

Green Mountain Mall, 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. 2000 Memorial Drive #14, St. Johnsbury

Hardwick Area Health Center, 7:30 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. 4 Slapp Hill, Hardwick

Thursday, November 4

Green Mountain Mall, 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. 2000 Memorial Drive #14, St. Johnsbury

Hardwick Area Health Center, 7:30 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. 4 Slapp Hill, Hardwick

Northern Express Care, 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. 1 Eastern Ave, St. Johnsbury

Friday, November 5

Green Mountain Mall, 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. 2000 Memorial Drive #14, St Johnsbury

Island Pond Health & Dental Center, 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. 82 Maple Street, Island Pond

Northern Express Care, 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. 1 Eastern Ave, St Johnsbury

Saturday, November 6

Green Mountain Mall, 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. 2000 Memorial Drive #14, St. Johnsbury

Northern Express Care, 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. 1 Eastern Ave, St. Johnsbury

More ways to get your free vaccine:

