Shelburne Police are dedicating more cruisers to traffic enforcement

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s local police departments are warning drivers they need to slow down.

Shelburne officers say they’ve arrested and fined numerous drivers speeding through town. They say they’ve seen cars going as fast as 80 to 100 miles an hour on Shelburne Road and Dorset Street. Officers say a lot of those drivers are young. Now the department will be dedicating more cruisers to traffic enforcement.

“Slow down, don’t drink, don’t drive, wear your seatbelt. Let’s not end this year on a more tragic note than what we’ve already seen. I think with the year that we’ve all just experienced, people are willing to go out and take more chances. In addition to that, you have the staffing shortages throughout the state of law enforcement officers, and the ones we have, are busier than what they have been in the past, " said Cpl. Jon Marcoux of the Shelburne Police Department.

Corporal Marcoux says when departments face staffing shortages, traffic enforcement is the first to go. That’s why you may not be seeing many cruisers on the roads these days. Already, 2021 is on track to have the highest rate of fatal crashes in the last few years with 62 deaths so far.

