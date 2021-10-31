Advertisement

Trunk or Treat kicks off Halloweekend in Colchester

By Cam Smith
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 8:00 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Saturday in Colchester, hundreds of children and their families put on their favorite costumes and took part in an early Halloween opportunity.

The event was hosted by the Burnham Library. Community members decorated their cars and trucks, and gathered for the first ever trunk-or-treat festivities.

With many events cancelled throughout the year due to the pandemic, Library officials say this is exciting for the community.

“I feel this is the first event that we’ve had that is huge,” Hannah Peacock said. “Like a lot of people, as I said before all different types of members of the community. I feel so blessed that people have joined us, and so thankful that people have stepped up. We want the library to be a place that people think of that’s safe and welcoming. This is an event that proves our community is fantastic.”

Peacock says keeping the Halloween spirit, even during a pandemic, is what members of the community have been longing for.

