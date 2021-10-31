Vaccine Clinics in the Northeast Kingdom aim to lower case count in Orleans County

GLOVER, Vt. (WCAX) -

Orleans County -- which only makes 4% of Vermont’s population -- has seen the second highest case count in 14 days. As of today -- they have 363 new cases in two weeks -- right behind Chittenden County which has 561 new cases in 14 days. In an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19 - Governor Scott announced vaccine clinics all throughout the Northeast Kingdom -- where Vermonters can get their first, second, or booster doses.

“I’m hopeful that people are going to start taking this a lot more seriously than people have been,” said John Watson of Glover.

Watson just received his booster shot at a pop up clinic in Glover -- and he hopes he can help slow the spread of COVID-19 in Orleans County. “Antsy - getting sick of just being stuck at home,” said Watson.

Glover Ambulance is partnering with the Vermont Department of Health to give out booster shots -- and first and second doses -- on the Village Green.

“It’s important for everyone to get their vaccine -- especially for Orleans County. we’re a small, rural community - very close knit,” said Eric Camargo of Glover Ambulance.

The rural town is a microcosm of the Northeast Kingdom -- and EMTs who have been administering the vaccines for months say making the shots accessible is vital.

“People work Monday - Friday and going to the pharmacy is not something that they’d be able to do so doing stuff like this really helps people get out here and helps et them vaccinated,” said Rebecca Allen of Glover Ambulance.

Hailey Gentile stumbled upon the clinic by accident -- but says she’s glad she did. “I’m a super busy person and I’ve been meaning to get my booster and I just decided to stop in and see if I can get it,” said Gentile.

She says the convenience of these clinics is important for community members -- and hopes her neighbors will be tempted to get a booster the same way she was. “Not all the technology up here in the rural areas so maybe they’ll stop in and get a vaccine,” said Gentile.

Krystal Collins stopped by for the single-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine Sunday.

“I’ve actually been wanting just to get the J & J shot and it’s been hard for me with the four kids juggling a free clinic like today so I got the opportunity to come out today and I took it,” said Collins.

Another initiative accommodating the needs of rural Vermonters -- is the Homebound Vaccinations project.

Local EMTs bring the vaccine to folks who have trouble leaving their house.

“Those people aren’t able to get out on an everyday basis -- or if they are able to get out, it wipes them out for several days because it’s so much stress and so much energy they have to use,” said Ashley Fontaine of Glover Ambulance.

Glover EMT leaders say they administered around 12 AT-HOME vaccinations on Sunday -- and about 100 shots at the clinic.

The state is hosting a slew of clinics every day for the next week -- in different towns across the Northeast Kingdom. Getting your COVID-19 booster shot is easy. if you’re over the age of 12, you can get whatever shot you want -- whether that’s Pfizer, Moderna, or Johnson and Johnson.

