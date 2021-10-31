Advertisement

What to do Sunday, Oct. 31

By Kayla Martin
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 9:42 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what to do in our region Sunday, Oct. 31.

Halloween on the Green is happening Sunday, Oct. 31. Families and friends can gather on Richmond’s city green to celebrate the Halloween holiday. There will be games, goodies, and even a costume contest. Participants can also expect there to be music, prizes, and a photobooth. The event will start at noon and go on until 4 p.m. Sunday.

The Essex Experience shopping plaza will be hosting a trick or treat event Sunday, Oct. 31. Trick or treaters can stop by the shops to show off their costumes, and get some free candy. All participating businesses will have an event sign on their door. The event will start at 1 p.m. and go on until 5 p.m. Sunday.

Another way you can celebrate Halloween is by hanging out in a pumpkin patch. Guillemette Farm in Shelburne will host a treat or treat scavenger hunt. Each section of the patch will be categorized by age. Each participant can pick up to 5 bags of goodies. Each participant can enter a raflle to win a prize.

