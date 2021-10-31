Advertisement

YCQM October 31, 2021

By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 5:47 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Guests this week are Vermont Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine about the Halloween weekend festivities during the pandemic. We also talk with local book author, Thea Lewis. She knows more about Burlington’s spooky stories than anyone else around and joins us with some Halloween haunts. And we’re taking a look at a scary issue for parents and child care providers, staffing shortages.

Host: Ike Bendavid

