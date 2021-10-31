BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Happy Halloween! Unfortunately, the weather won’t be very cooperative today, including trick-or-treat time. Rain will be moderate to heavy at times this morning, then begin to ease up during the afternoon. Late this afternoon and early evening, the rain will taper to showers. Southern areas stand the best chance for being dry while trick-or-treaters are out. In spite of the rain, temperatures will be reasonable…in the low to mid 50s. An additional inch or more of rain is expected in northern areas, with much less south. Rain will taper to showers late this afternoon, then end overnight.

Monday will be a much quieter day, though breezy. A few showers and mountain snow showers are possible Tuesday and Wednesday. Thursday and Friday will be fair though chilly, with highs in the 40s, and lows in the 20s. Saturday is looking good though, with plenty of sunshine and highs back around 50 degrees.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.