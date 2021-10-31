Advertisement

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Dave Busch
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 7:14 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Hopefully everyone had a Happy Halloween, in spite of the rain. Thankfully temperatures weren’t overly chilly. A general 1 to 2 inches of rain fell across the area over the weekend. Monday will be a much quieter day, though breezy. It will be partly sunny with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. A weak trough will then settle in Tuesday and Wednesday, but only touch off a few valley showers and mountain snow showers.

The rest of the week will be quite chilly, though quiet. Thursday and Friday will have highs only in the low to mid 40s, and lows in the 20s. It will warm back up to around 50 degrees over the weekend, with pleasant conditions, though there may be a fly in the ointment with a trough that could bring a few showers. We’ll keep you posted.

