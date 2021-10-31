BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Rain will be heavy at times tonight into mid morning on Sunday. The rain will then taper to showers. Unfortunately, the showers will continue into trick-or-treat time, especially in northern parts of the region. It will be breezy as well. A few gusts to 30 mph are possible, though mainly in the mountains. Temperatures, on the other hand, will be pretty decent...getting into the low to mid 50s. Total rainfall by Sunday night will be 1 to 2 inches, especially east of the Champlain Valley. The entire complex system will move out Sunday night.

The week (and November) will begin with much quieter weather. Monday will still be breezy. Tuesday will be fair and cooler. Even colder weather will arrive Wednesday, with highs only in the mid 40s. A few showers and mountain snow showers are possible. Thursday and Friday will be dry and chilly. Saturday is looking good at this point, with mostly sunny skies and highs near 50 degrees.

