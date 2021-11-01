9,000 NYC workers on leave as vaccine mandate takes effect

NEW YORK (AP) - New York City’s vaccination mandate for city workers took effect Monday amid fierce resistance among a minority of workers in a few critical public safety jobs.

As of Sunday, 1 in 4 of the city’s uniformed firefighters still hadn’t gotten a first dose of the vaccine, as required. About 1 in 6 police officers were still unvaccinated. It wasn’t clear how many might have rushed to get a dose at the last minute over the weekend.

Under the city’s mandate, those who haven’t received at least one dose of the vaccine will be suspended without pay.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)