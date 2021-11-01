Advertisement

Astros force World Series back to Houston with 9-5 win over Braves

Houston Astros' Martin Maldonado celebrates after his RBI-single during the seventh inning in...
Houston Astros' Martin Maldonado celebrates after his RBI-single during the seventh inning in Game 5 of baseball's World Series between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in Atlanta.(AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 1, 2021
(AP) - Carlos Correa had three hits, Martin Maldonado found three different ways to drive in runs and pinch-hitter Marwin Gonzalez blooped a tiebreaking, two-run single in the fifth inning to lead the Houston Astros over the Atlanta Braves 9-5 and cut their World Series deficit to three games to two.

Adam Duvall’s first-inning grand slam off Framber Valdez had built a 4-0 lead, but the Astros scored twice in the second off rookie Tucker Davidson, making his first big league appearance since mid-June, then tied the score in the third.

Freddie Freeman’s home run in the bottom half put the Braves back ahead as they tried to close out their first title since 1995, but A.J. Minter walked Maldonado with the bases loaded in the fifth and Gonzalez singled for a 7-5 lead.

Game 6 is in Houston on Tuesday night.

