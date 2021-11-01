Bennington to seek grant for work to explore uses for armory

BENNINGTON, Vt. (AP) - The Bennington Select Board has voted to apply for a grant to pay for work to explore potential uses for the downtown Vermont National Guard Armory building.

The Bennington Banner reports that after a planned new Guard Readiness Center is constructed, the town will own the the armory as part of a land swap.

The planning director says the Vermont Municipal Planning grant, if received, would require a 10% match from the town.

The town plans to hire a consultant who will work with a project steering committee to prepare a report on options for the property that will be presented to town officials and the public.

