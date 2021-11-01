Advertisement

COVID patient returns to hospital that saved him to apologize for not getting vaccinated

By Molly Shen
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 2:51 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEATTLE, Wa. (KOMO) – After being severely ill with COVID-19, Richard Soliz returned to the hospital that saved him to apologize for not getting vaccinated.

“I deeply regret not making the decision to get vaccinated,” Soliz said, apologizing to hospital staff.

“No one blames you or judges you,” pulmonologist Dr. James Town responded. “Everyone is just happy that you are willing to share the story, I think. And happy that you’re better.”

Soliz spent 28 days at Harborview Medical Center. He was on a ventilator and says he was hanging by a thread.

He points to social media as one of the reasons he didn’t get a COVID vaccine. He was reading about side effect claims of microchipping and questions about government approval.

He didn’t know anyone who’d gotten sick until he couldn’t breathe.

“That’s when I really knew I was in a bad situation,” Soliz said.

He says he was embarrassed when hospital staff asked him if he had been vaccinated.

“Please go get vaccinated because this virus is real. Real enough to take someone’s life, put you in the ICU,” Soliz said.

Soliz hopes his message will ease the burden on nurses and doctors.

“Never really get to see people get that much better, so it’s amazing. It makes it feel like it’s definitely all worth it, you know?” nurse Kimmy Siebens said. “We do put so much of our own heart into the care and worry.”

Soliz has since been vaccinated against COVID-19.

Copyright 2021 KOMO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gas station attendants say the driver was sitting in their truck while filling the tank.
Distracted customer causes spill at Alburgh gas pump
Police investigating death in Underhill
Police say the pedestrian was using the crosswalk at the corner of Battery and Monroe streets.
Pedestrian struck near Burlington’s Battery Park
File photo
Essex cop charged with voyeurism
File photo
Part of Route 125 washes out in Addison

Latest News

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., speaks with reporters during a news conference on Capitol Hill,...
Manchin rebuffs progressives, wavers on Biden’s big package
Thousands of Vermont state employees headed back to the office for the first time since the...
Vermont state offices reopening but not all employees returning in person
President Joe Biden speaks during the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit, Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, in...
Biden cites “overwhelming obligations” of US on climate
Police are investigating reports of shots fired outside the University Mall in South Burlington.
Police investigating reports of shots fired at University Mall