COVID puts Milton pre-k program on pause

MILTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Some Milton Elementary School students have to stay home for the next week.

The Milton School District announced Sunday the pre-k program will be put on pause Nov. 1 through Nov. 5. In-person instruction is scheduled to resume Nov. 8.

Parents received an email and a voicemail with the message saying, ”We have had five cases of COVID-19 that has affected our preschool classrooms in the month of October. As a result, we have not been able to meet state-required teacher ratios in the preschool program.”

Administrators say if you weren’t contacted directly via phone or email, you or your child aren’t a close contact, and you don’t need to quarantine.

They are encouraging families experiencing any symptoms to get tested immediately.

