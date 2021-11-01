Advertisement

Cuomo lawyer asks sheriff to save investigation records

This Wednesday May 27, 2020 file photo shows New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo during a news...
This Wednesday May 27, 2020 file photo shows New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo during a news conference in Washington. A criminal complaint filed with a court in Albany has charged former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo with a misdemeanor sex crime, according to a spokesman for the state court system.(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 6:27 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) - A lawyer for former Gov. Andrew Cuomo’ wants the sheriff who charged the Democrat with groping a woman to preserve records of any communications his office has had with the alleged victim, journalists or other investigators.

A city court in Albany this week issued a summons charging Cuomo with forcible touching after a criminal complaint was filed by the Albany County sheriff.

Cuomo says the charge was based on flimsy evidence and was politically motivated. His lawyer wrote a letter to the sheriff Saturday asking him to save all records related to the case.

Related story:

Cuomo accused of groping woman, a misdemeanor sex crime

