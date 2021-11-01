Distracted driver causes gas spill at pump

ALBURGH, Vt. (WCAX) - A driver pumping gas wasn’t paying attention and caused a big spill in Alburgh Sunday morning.

It happened just after 7 a.m. at the Mobil station on Route 2 North.

Gas station attendants say the person was sitting in their truck while filling the tank.

They say about 10 to 20 gallons of gas overflowed onto the ground.

Clean-up crews believe they kept the spill contained, but the rain made it challenging.

We’re told environmental department officials will be taking soil samples to determine if the surrounding land is contaminated.

