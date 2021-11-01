Advertisement

Distracted driver causes gas spill at pump

By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 12:32 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBURGH, Vt. (WCAX) - A driver pumping gas wasn’t paying attention and caused a big spill in Alburgh Sunday morning.

It happened just after 7 a.m. at the Mobil station on Route 2 North.

Gas station attendants say the person was sitting in their truck while filling the tank.

They say about 10 to 20 gallons of gas overflowed onto the ground.

Clean-up crews believe they kept the spill contained, but the rain made it challenging.

We’re told environmental department officials will be taking soil samples to determine if the surrounding land is contaminated.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Essex cop charged with voyeurism
Kara Richardson Whitely's memoir, "Gorge: My Journey Up Kilimanjaro at 300 Pounds," is being...
Vt. woman who conquered Kilimanjaro at 300 lbs. to be featured in new film
Darryl Johnson of Greensboro has been arrested on suspicion of second degree murder
Suspect arrested in connection to Greensboro fatal shooting
Beaudry's General Store in Huntington.
Vermont country stores evolve for a new generation
File photo
Vermont’s October infections break pandemic record

Latest News

The pre-k program is scheduled to resume in-person instruction Nov. 8.
COVID puts Milton pre-k program on pause
Police say the pedestrian was using the crosswalk at the corner of Battery and Monroe Streets.
Pedestrian struck near Burlington’s Battery Park
FILE PHOTO
Police investigating death in Underhill
Staff Sgt. Jesse Sherrill
N.H. to celebrate life of fallen trooper