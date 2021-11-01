Advertisement

Gas prices rise again in northern New England

Gas prices are continuing to rise in northern New England.
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 11:15 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Gas prices are continuing to rise in northern New England.

GasBuddy says prices in Vermont went up the most over the past week. The organization said Monday that prices in the state were up 2.3 cents per gallon to $3.39 per gallon.

GasBuddy’s survey of 1,228 stations in Maine found that prices there rose 2.2 cents per gallon in the past week to $3.38.

Prices in New Hampshire went up 1.8 cents per gallon to $3.32.

