Greensboro man pleads not guilty to murder in fatal shooting

Daryl Johnson (right)
Daryl Johnson (right)
By Cam Smith
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
NEWPORT, Vt. (WCAX) - A fatal shooting that police suggested might have been a case of self-defense is now a case of murder.

Twelve days after the fatal shooting in Greensboro, Vermont state police have completed their investigation and have come forward with charges against Daryl Johnson, 51, of Greensboro.

After being free on a $100,000 bond, Johnson on Monday pleaded not guilty during an in-person hearing at the Orleans County Court.

Johnson is charged with second-degree murder and manslaughter after police say he shot and killed Robert Chaplin, 27, of East Hardwick, on Oct. 20.

“The evidence in the affidavit demonstrates that the force that was used was not necessary to rebut any harm that was going on in that instance. And so that is why we have a charge,” Orleans County State’s Attorney Jennifer Barrett said.

Police say the two men were involved in a fight at the Hardwick Quick Stop after Chaplin attempted to buy beer. The store clerk refused the sale believing that Chaplin had already had too much to drink. Police say that’s when Johnson got involved, shoving Chaplin out of the quick stop.

“Mr. Johnson was followed home by someone who lunged at him in his driveway, threatened him,” defense attorney Kelly Green said.

The affidavit states that Johnson shot Chaplin with his revolver after he refused to leave the property, something Barrett says Johnson threatened to do earlier that night.

“We have the affidavit talked about-- he said, ‘If the guy comes to my house, I’m going to kill him.’ And the first thing he said to law enforcement was, ‘I told you.’ So that’s exactly what happened here,” Barrett said.

In court, Green talked about Johnson’s character and lack of a criminal record.

“Known in the community as a peaceful, gentle person. So we will fight to have him released,” Green said.

If convicted, Johnson faces up to life in prison, the maximum sentence for the second-degree murder charge. He also faces one count of manslaughter.

“We asked for him to be held without bail because it is a life offense and the court imposed that,” Barrett said.

Johnson is currently being held at the Northeast Correctional Facility in St. Johnsbury, awaiting a weight of the evidence hearing on Wednesday.

