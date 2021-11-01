Groundbreaking for new housing units in downtown Burlington

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - For the first time in 20 years, new housing units are being built in Burlington’s downtown district.

Monday, Mayor Miro Weinberger, along with the developer of “The Nest,” Nedde Real Estate, broke ground on the project.

The apartment building on Pine Street will create 49 new homes in the district.

Weinberger says a lot of barriers to new housing in this district were created by the city.

“That supply issue is actually a self-inflicted problem. Local zoning laws have really made it harder and harder to build here and in Chittenden County more broadly. We’ve really been trying to turn that around,” said Weinberger, D-Burlington.

Because of a city ordinance, 10 of the 49 units will be permanent affordable housing.

Developers expect the building to be liveable within the next year.

