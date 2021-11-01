How to get rid of your Halloween pumpkins

WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - With Halloween in the rear-view mirror, it’s now time to get rid of those jack-o’-lanterns. But what’s the proper way to do it?

The Chittenden Solid Waste District encourages people to find other uses for those pumpkins before bringing them to be composted.

Monday was just one day after Halloween and there were already a number of jack-o’-lanterns sitting in CSWD’s food scrap collection bin.

If you are going to bring your jack-o’-lantern to be composted, make sure there’s no leftover candle wax inside.

Pumpkins that have been painted or treated with non-organic materials must be thrown away.

If you have a whole pumpkin that hasn’t been carved, frozen or eaten by squirrels, CSWD suggests getting creative with reuse.

“We encourage reuse!” said Michele Morris of CSWD. “There’s a lot of places you can find on the web that tells you how to use the seeds and clean it all out and either make pumpkin pie or something else if it’s that sort of squash or save the seeds. But if you’re not into that then you can certainly bring it to any of our drop-off centers and we will be happy to compost it for you.”

Morris also suggests potentially reaching out to local farmers to see if they’d like pumpkins to feed to their livestock.

