Advertisement

How president’s plans could affect students, families, teachers

By Darren Perron
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Before he left for the G-20 summit and the climate meetings overseas, President Joe Biden announced a framework in place for his Build Back Better and infrastructure bills with a vote possibly coming as soon as Tuesday in the House.

Our Darren Perron spoke with U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona about what the plan would mean for students, families and teachers. Watch the video to see the full interview.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A shooting in the parking lot behind the University Mall in South Burlington temporarily closed...
Police investigating shooting in University Mall parking lot
Police investigating death in Underhill
Police say the pedestrian was using the crosswalk at the corner of Battery and Monroe streets.
Pedestrian struck near Burlington’s Battery Park
Gas station attendants say the driver was sitting in their truck while filling the tank.
Distracted customer causes spill at Alburgh gas pump
Micael Bizuneh
Police: Repeat offender vandalized cars, assaulted officers

Latest News

SUNY Plattsburgh police have released the dash camera footage of a controversial traffic stop...
SUNY Plattsburgh police release video of controversial traffic stop
sdf
CSWD says compostable food wares on the chopping block
sdf
How president's plans could affect students, families, teachers
Vermonters can now mix and match their COVID vaccines at state-run clinics.
Vermonters can mix COVID vaccines at state-run clinics