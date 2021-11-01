How president’s plans could affect students, families, teachers

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Before he left for the G-20 summit and the climate meetings overseas, President Joe Biden announced a framework in place for his Build Back Better and infrastructure bills with a vote possibly coming as soon as Tuesday in the House.

Our Darren Perron spoke with U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona about what the plan would mean for students, families and teachers. Watch the video to see the full interview.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.