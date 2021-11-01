Advertisement

Hunters harvest 30 moose in New Hampshire this season

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 6:12 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire’s Fish and Game Department says hunters harvested 30 moose this hunting season in New Hampshire.

That was a 73% percent success rate. Forty-one hunters took part in the nine-day hunt, which ended Oct. 24.

Most hunters were moose lottery permit holders. More than 5,500 people entered the lottery this year.

Last year, the overall moose hunter success rate was 75%.

