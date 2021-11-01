Advertisement

Jon Bon Jovi tests positive for COVID-19, cancels concert

FILE - Jon Bon Jovi performs at the fifth annual Love Rocks NYC concert to benefit God's Love...
FILE - Jon Bon Jovi performs at the fifth annual Love Rocks NYC concert to benefit God's Love We Deliver at the Beacon Theatre on Thursday, June 3, 2021, in New York. Bon Jovi tested positive for COVID-19 during a rapid test just before he was set to perform a concert in Miami Beach.(Charles Sykes | Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 10:07 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — Jon Bon Jovi tested positive for COVID-19 during a rapid test just before he was set to perform a concert in Miami Beach.

An announcer took to the stage to give the crowd the bad news just before Saturday night’s concert at Loews South Beach was set to begin, WSVN in Miami reported.

Bon Jovi, 59, and his bandmates took rapid tests just before the concert and Bon Jovi tested positive. He is fully vaccinated. Ticket holders were required to show proof of vaccination or negative test results to get into the concert, the highlight of a three-day hotel package costing up to thousands of dollars a person.

“Jon feels great,” the announcer told the crowd, adding that the “Livin’ On a Prayer” singer was going to bed.

He also had been scheduled to participate in a Q & A session and a photo op on Saturday night.

There was no word on whether the concert would be rescheduled.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Essex cop charged with voyeurism
Gas station attendants say the driver was sitting in their truck while filling the tank.
Customer causes spill at Alburgh gas pump
Police investigating death in Underhill
Darryl Johnson of Greensboro has been arrested on suspicion of second degree murder
Suspect arrested in connection to Greensboro fatal shooting
Kara Richardson Whitely's memoir, "Gorge: My Journey Up Kilimanjaro at 300 Pounds," is being...
Vt. woman who conquered Kilimanjaro at 300 lbs. to be featured in new film

Latest News

Weather and other issues caused the cancellation of hundreds of American Airlines flights over...
American Airlines cancels flights for 4th straight day
A police boat patrols the waters next to the Scottish Event Campus, the venue for the COP26...
LIVE: World leaders take center stage at climate talks
LIVE: White House COVID-19 briefing
Lance Lowry, a recently retired corrections officer with the Texas State Penitentiary, holds...
US prisons face staff shortages as officers quit amid COVID