MiVT: OutsideIn Soaps

HARTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - In the past year or so, Hartland’s Andi Lutter has found herself with a lot of extra free time.

“Well, like everybody else, I spent most of my time trying to finish the internet,” she laughed.

While doing so, she came across soap-making videos, which brought back a bit of nostalgia.

“Back when I was a kid I used to get soap on a rope in my Christmas stocking and then my mother started giving me nice soaps for birthdays. But I didn’t really think about ‘Oh gee, I could make those,’” she said.

Until COVID, that is. And with retirement following shortly after, Andi taught herself the art of all-natural soap making.

“It’s kind of self-care from the outside, in,” she said.

After determining these soaps would be made with all-natural products and essential oils, all that was left to do was get the process down to a science. She says it requires a lot of accuracy with ingredients, temperatures and time.

“People got a lot of soap for Christmas last year, especially since we were all staying home, I just put soap in the mail, but people loved it,” she said of her first few batches.

Now, her soaps are perfected.

OutsideIn Soaps offers about 18 varieties of soap, spanning two collections-- Classic and Stone.

They’re all made in Lutter’s kitchen over the course of a few hours, dried for a day, cut and left to set for 4 to 6 weeks before they can be sold. They’re available online for $7 a pop.

