New book from Sweethearts & Heroes founder focuses on ‘affective’ teachers

We’ve told you about Sweethearts & Heroes before. The program, founded by St. Albans resident and former UFC fighter Tom Murphy, travels the country talking to kids and teachers about how to prevent bullying.

Now, it’s releasing a new book called “13 Pillows for Affective Teachers.” It’s based on real people they have encountered over the last 15 years.

Murphy says it focuses on what teachers can do that affect their students the most.

“It’s about having conversations. And that’s the secret to many of the destructive decisions that our young people face. And we know that behavior is a form of communication and whether it’s bullying, whether it’s racism, whether it’s a gender identity issue, poverty issue, everything must begin with a conversation so that young people can connect and can understand what’s really going on in the world,” Murphy said.

