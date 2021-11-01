Advertisement

New Hampshire officials: Hiker safe after night on mountain

New Hampshire Fish and Game officials say a Massachusetts hiker is safe after getting lost on a...
New Hampshire Fish and Game officials say a Massachusetts hiker is safe after getting lost on a trail and spending the night outside while hiking on Mount Isolation in Jackson.(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 6:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire Fish and Game officials say a Massachusetts hiker is safe after getting lost on a trail and spending the night outside while hiking on Mount Isolation in Jackson.

The 31-year-old hiker from Boston had been hiking Saturday with friends when he stopped short of the summit while his friends continued. He left items to indicate he was descending, but when his companions reached their vehicle he was not there.

Conservation officers searched for the hiker through the night. Searchers later learned the hiker had missed a turn and he spent the night near a rocky area off the trail. He walked out on his own on Sunday.   

