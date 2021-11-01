Advertisement

New York votes: Top contests in Tuesday’s election

New Yorkers are set to make important decisions in elections to pick mayors, prosecutors,...
New Yorkers are set to make important decisions in elections to pick mayors, prosecutors, county leaders and other local positions.
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 6:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - New Yorkers are set to make important decisions in elections to pick mayors, prosecutors, county leaders and other local positions.

Voters in New York City will pick a new mayor Tuesday.

In Buffalo, a mayoral race between a moderate and self-described socialist has gained attention as the latest fight over how Democrats should best tackle the plight of the poor and working class.

Voters statewide will get to decide whether to tweak the state’s Constitution to pave the way for election and environmental reforms favored by advocacy groups and the Democratic-led Legislature.

