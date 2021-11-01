N.H. to celebrate life of fallen trooper

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WCAX) - New Hampshire will be honoring a fallen state police trooper this week.

The celebration of life for Staff Sgt. Jesse Sherrill will take place at the Southern New Hampshire University Arena in Manchester on Wednesday beginning at 11 a.m.

The event is open to the public. Sherrill’s family and fellow troopers will also be there.

Gov. Chris Sununu has directed all flags remain at half-staff on all of the state’s public buildings and grounds through sunset on Wednesday.

Sherrill died in a car crash while on duty last Thursday.

He served on the force for nearly two decades.

