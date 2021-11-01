Part of VT Route 125 washes out in Addison

ADDISON, Vt. (WCAX) - With a rainy weekend, we have a traffic alert out of Addison.

According to VTrans, Route 125 in the area of Whitney Creek Drive is closed due to a washout in the roadway. This is about a mile south of the Crown Point Bridge.

This closure is expected to last until further notice.

Officials say drivers should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes.

