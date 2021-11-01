Advertisement

Part of VT Route 125 washes out in Addison

FILE photo
FILE photo(Pixabay)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 6:34 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ADDISON, Vt. (WCAX) - With a rainy weekend, we have a traffic alert out of Addison.

According to VTrans, Route 125 in the area of Whitney Creek Drive is closed due to a washout in the roadway. This is about a mile south of the Crown Point Bridge.

This closure is expected to last until further notice.

Officials say drivers should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Essex cop charged with voyeurism
Kara Richardson Whitely's memoir, "Gorge: My Journey Up Kilimanjaro at 300 Pounds," is being...
Vt. woman who conquered Kilimanjaro at 300 lbs. to be featured in new film
Darryl Johnson of Greensboro has been arrested on suspicion of second degree murder
Suspect arrested in connection to Greensboro fatal shooting
Beaudry's General Store in Huntington.
Vermont country stores evolve for a new generation
File photo
Vermont’s October infections break pandemic record

Latest News

Kid dresses up as Gary Sadowsky
Gary sees a twin this Halloween
Bolton Valley Resort 2019-2020 Ski Season
Ski resorts counting on a return to normal on the slopes
This Wednesday May 27, 2020 file photo shows New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo during a news...
Cuomo lawyer asks sheriff to save investigation records
File photo
Report suggests battery plant could be used for housing